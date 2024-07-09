Rob Kardashian finally came out of hiding to celebrate sister Khloé’s 40th – and a family source exclusively tells In Touch that she’s been instrumental in helping him ditch bad habits and overhaul his life from top to bottom.

The insider says, “Khloé has never given up on Rob and as tough as it’s been at times she’s persevered in trying to get him healthier and it does seem to be paying off because by all accounts he’s turned a corner and has been a lot more cooperative. He’s by no means perfect but a lot of the shadier people he was hanging out with have been pushed out, he’s back on a healthier diet and he’s actually been working out.”

The Good American founder, 40, became serious about her fitness regimen over the years and shares daily check-ins online during her at-home workouts.

“Khloé badgers [Rob] every day to get his butt in the gym and whenever he agrees to go, she drops everything to work out with him, even if it means doing her second or even third session of the day since he usually sleeps in pretty late and is more of a night owl,” the insider explains. “She has her trainer on standby as well and pays top dollar for that, but she says no price is too high if it means getting Rob healthy and back to feeling good. He still has a long way to go, but she’s thrilled with the progress he’s made, not just with his body but with his whole mindset and outlook on life.”

In a very rare public outing, Rob, 37, celebrated Khloé’s 40th birthday party at her denim and rhinestone-themed “Khloéwood” extravaganza. The Kardashian-Jenner family and Khloé’s closest friends joined in on the party where Snoop Dogg made an epic surprise performance.

“Khloé says having him join in for her birthday party was the best gift of all and she’s convinced that this is the year Rob is going to totally turn things around and have a major comeback,” the insider tells In Touch. “Everyone is happy for Rob, but they’re all trying to temper Khloé’s expectations because there are still a lot of changes that need to be made and they don’t want to see Khloé get her hopes up too high and then crash down to rock bottom if he doesn’t succeed the way she wants him too.”

Khloé and Rob have always been close, and the Arthur George Socks founder even lived with his sister when she was married to now ex-husband Lamar Odom between 2009 and 2016. After they split, Khloé then moved in with Rob while searching for her new home.

Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Instagram

These days, fans and the Kar-Jenner’s have been going crazy over how much Khloé’s son Tatum, who was born in 2022, looks like his uncle Rob.

“To me, [Tatum looks] just like my brother. And my brother’s one of my favorite people,” Khloé said during a May episode of the “SHE MD” podcast. “My son’s a year and a half, and he’s sarcastic. And my dad had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor. And there’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum.”