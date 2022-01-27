Revenge is sexy! Khloé Kardashian shared a rather cryptic message four days after ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was spotted out with a mystery woman following his public apology for his paternity scandal.

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” the Good American founder, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 27, featuring a carousel of pictures of her posing in a car. For the sexy photos, Khloé wore an all-tan outfit with matching knee-high heeled boots to add a more sultry effect to the look.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received supportive words from family and friends, including momager Kris Jenner.

“Facts,” Tracy Romulus wrote in a comment, while Simon Huck also showed his support for his friend, commenting, “Preach,” with two fire emojis.

Although Khloé did not directly mention the Sacramento Kings player, 30, fans were also quick to comment on her vengeful-sounding caption. “THE SHADE,” one Instagram user wrote. “This caption!” another reacted, whereas a third boldly added, “Think this is about you, Trashton.”

Tristan was keeping a low profile after he publicly confirmed the paternity test results for fathering a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021. She filed a lawsuit in early 2021, alleging that their child was conceived on Tristan’s 30th birthday in March of that year, during which the Canadian athlete and Khloé were still in a relationship.



“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the basketball star wrote in an Instagram Story that month. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then shared a separate Story, apologizing to his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated on and off from 2016 through 2021.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote via Instagram. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

The athlete and the reality TV star share daughter True Thompson, who was born in April 2018. Tristan also shares son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

In early January, Maralee’s public relations consultant, Harvey Englander, told In Touch, “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby.”

The rep continued, “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”



Despite Tristan’s apologetic confession, the father of three was spotted getting close with a mystery woman at a bar on Saturday, January 22, when a TikTok user recorded the moment.