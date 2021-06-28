Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Selfie With Rob After Dating Update

Bonded for life! Khloé Kardashian shared a rare selfie featuring her brother, Rob, after revealing he is dating and “working really hard on himself” amid his weight loss journey.

KoKo, Rob and Kylie Jenner posed for the close-up sibling photo shared by the Good American founder, 37, via Instagram on Monday, June 28, captioned, “Soulmates.”

Kylie, 23, sweetly replied, “triplet souls,” while Kim and Kourtney Kardashian also sounded off in the comments. The Skims founder, 40, called the trio “cuties” and Kourtney, 42, coyly questioned if she was “cropped out” of the snap, to which Khloé responded, “Everyone knows my life is not complete without you.”

During part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Khloé discussed how Rob, 34, started to welcome the spotlight again after appearing in more episodes of her family’s reality show throughout season 20.

“I think he just needed a break,” the Revenge Body told host Andy Cohen in the special that aired on June 20. “I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it’s not so much about physical appearance, it’s a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels,” she added.

“And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has like, the most incredible heart and personality,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author continued, later calling his 4-year-old daughter, Dream, one of the most incredible girls in the world. “And I think he’s just getting stronger and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes.”

Khloé also noted Rob has been really coming out of his shell and is back on the dating scene again. “He is working really hard on himself,” she gushed about her younger brother. “I know Rob is really feeling really good about himself right now.”

There’s been a lot of changes on the horizon for the Kar-Jenner brood, including Khloé. On June 27, the reality starlet, who recently split from Tristan Thompson, thanked fans for “all of the birthday love” she received after turning 37. “You guys always make me feel so special every single day but on my birthday it’s a tsunami of love!” she tweeted. “Thank you for loving me the way that you do! I love you so much.”