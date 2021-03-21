Reaffirming her love. Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic quote about “soulmate” Tristan Thompson on Saturday, March 20, amid her ongoing efforts to get pregnant with the couple’s second child together.

“Soulmates always win,” read the graphic the 36-year-old posted to her Instagram Stories, which featured a black and white photo of an old couple holding hands behind their backs.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The post came two days after Khloé opened up about her fertility issues in a conversation on the season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During the scene, the Good American founder revealed she had nearly miscarried when she was pregnant with 2-year-old daughter True Thompson “in the beginning” of her pregnancy.

The Revenge Body host also revealed that she and the 30-year-old Boston Celtics player — with whom she reconciled in spring 2020 while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic — decided to use in vitro fertilization (IVF) in an attempt to expand their brood. After her doctors were able to retrieve 12 viable eggs during her second retrieval process, they noticed abnormalities in Khloé’s heart. This would make any future pregnancies “high-risk” with “an 80 percent chance” of a miscarriage.

“This is all really kind of shocking to me,” the mother of one told sister Kim Kardashian during the episode. “All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family and I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s all really hard for me to digest.”

A week before the episode aired, Khloé confirmed she wanted more children while addressing her IVF experience and freezing her eggs. “My plan was to have kids closer in age, but now with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed,” she told actress Sarah Hyland during an appearance on the Ellen Digital Network’s Lady Parts on March 10. “But I definitely do want more kids.”

Marion Curtis/Shutterstock; Mark Duncan/AP/Shutterstock

The reality star revealed she had “done IVF about three different times” and “froze [her] eggs once” — but when she had the eggs defrosted, “none of them survived.”

“I’m so grateful that I decided to make embryos. I’m 36, but as young as I am, what if I was 40 and then my eggs aren’t as healthy?” she continued. “So, then, I’d have to do IVF again to make embryos, and [what if] we realized my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen? They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos.”

It seems the proud mother is dedicated to expanding her family with the basketball star so their baby girl will have someone to grow up with. “I think it’s such a blessing,” Khloé said of having siblings. “Especially during these times to have a family member or people you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”