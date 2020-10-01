Tell ‘em, mama! Khloé Kardashian responded to criticism over the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family homeschooling True Thompson, Stormi Webster and Chicago West, despite the fact they are still toddlers.

“I know the kids are young,” the Good American founder, 36, explained in a written statement via Instagram. “They were so used to their group classes that they were taking before [the coronavirus pandemic] hit. So we wanted to give the girls a pre-preschool class. Bring a little normal back.”

The reality mom has previously documented various art classes that her daughter, 2, has participated in with her cousins, so it’s not surprising she wanted to keep that routine.

Khloé and sister Kylie Jenner documented the adorable class, which appeared to basically be a structured playtime. The cousins could be seen painting, eating a healthy snack and sat with what appeared to be a teacher during storytime. The girls were even joined by youngest cousin Psalm West, who is the son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Needless to say, the girls were extremely excited for their first day of school. Kylie, 23, shared an adorable photo and video of Stormi, 2, dancing in the driveway eager to get to class. The mini fashionista wore a black T-shirt and matching shorts, high-top Air Jordan sneakers and a small, baby pink Hermés backpack that reportedly costs a whopping $10,000. True looked equally adorable in yellow shorts and a white polka dot tank top.

It’s amazing watching the cousins grow up together, and the Revenge Body host opened up about what it’s like watching them develop.

“True has two cousins that are … all three months apart,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said on the “The Travis Stork Show” podcast in July. “Sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, ‘But Chicago did this,’ or, ‘Stormi did that.’ I’m like, I can’t do that. [They’re] all different kids and different ages and just learn differently.”

She added, “I have to remind myself of that. You have to remember that there’s no right or wrong timeline for kids. Everyone does things in their own way.”

We think all of the famous mamas are killing it!