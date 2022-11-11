No bra, no problem! Khloé Kardashian loves rocking daring braless fashions, and her best looks over the years are something to behold.

The Kardashians star has had quite a style evolution over the years, but there are certain aspects of her wardrobe that have been a staple — color and sparkle!

“It adds vibrancy and life to the normally all-black wardrobe people gravitate to in the fall,” Khloé explained to Elle in August 2022 about her love of the color pink and why she opted for Good American to create its Pop Off Pink collection. “Don’t get me wrong, I love black as a core staple, but having a pop of pink here and there is fun. It’s such an Elle Woods thing to say, but it really does make you happy! I’d say it speaks to my soul.”

All in all, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tries to wear clothes she feels “the most confident in, she told Vogue France in August 2021, which helped her develop her unique “personal style.”

“My uniform is denim with a bodysuit. You can’t go wrong showing your silhouette whatever your size and feeling great in your own skin,” she said about her signature look, which she wears “morning, noon and night.”

While Khloé looks amazing in everything she wears, the California native has talked about her desire to get a breast augmentation during season 2 of The Kardashians.

“I am really contemplating getting my boobs done — it is something I think about all the time,” she said during a private interview on the Hulu series. “I am wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now. And I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want a fuller — like, when you see me in a bikini, I don’t have cleavage. Like, my sisters have ample cleavage.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author later explained to her mom, Kris Jenner, that she wants the cleavage that her bustier tops give her “all the time.”

“I am not doing a Pam Anderson situation. It is literally what I was before I lost [weight],” she explained after the momager warned that the “implant road” is “not always good.”

Khloé talked about the looks he would hope to achieve with a boob job. “I am not saying I want big jugs. I want a handful or a mouthful,” she said. “Just a little fuller. It is not a porno over here.”

