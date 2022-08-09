Mom’s night out! Khloé Kardashian made her first public outing on Monday, August 8, after welcoming her second child, a baby boy, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

According to photos obtained by Life & Style, the mom of two wore a skin-tight black dress and black heeled booties for an outing at the Nobu sushi restaurant. The reality star, 38, had her sunglasses on and her hair in a tight bun for the night on the town. She also accessorized with a small blue purse. Khloé appeared to be in good spirits as she walked with friends amid the dinner.

On Friday, August 5, a source confirmed to Life & Style that Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate gave birth to their second baby together. News that the former couple was expecting baby No. 2 broke on July 13, with a rep for Khloé confirming the news. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” a statement obtained by In Touch read.

Khloé and Tristan, 31, also share 4-year-old True Thompson.

Despite sharing two kids together, the reality star and NBA player have not reconciled. “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters,” a source told In Touch at the time of baby No. 2’s announcement.

Following a relationship full of ups and downs, the duo split after it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were still in a relationship. The Kardashian-Jenner family finding out about Tristan’s baby was documented for season 1 of their Hulu series The Kardashians.

“I mean, all of it is f—ked up, like, can there be like a little respect?” Khloé said of the situation during an appearance on the May 24 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “Could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice.”

The Good American founder explained that she “found out with the rest of the world,” which she referred to as “the most offensive” part.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos from Khloé’s first night out after welcoming baby No. 2.