Khloe Kardashian Is Still 'Holding Out for Tristan' Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is still madly in love with Tristan Thompson even though he’s keeping her firmly in the best friend zone – but she’s not giving up and saying no other man is on her radar for now or evermore if she can’t have him, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Khloé has turned down so many guys, she’s tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan,” the source explains.

The reality star, 40, and her NBA ex-beau, 33, first got together in 2016 after they were set up on a blind date by mutual friend Brandon Jennings and have been through some rough times over the past eight years.

The couple share two children: a daughter, True, 6, and a son born in 2022 via surrogate.

“As much hell as he’s put her through, and as much as she denies that she still has romantic feelings for him, the fact is she just can’t seem to get over him,” the source adds.

Khloé even told ES Magazine she’s “never been in this type of love,” back in April 2017 referencing her whirlwind romance with Tristan, with whom she’d only been with for about a year at the time.

The source continues: “She still sees him as the love of her life, but it’s such a touchy subject because he doesn’t want to mess things up again so he’s keeping her in the friend zone.”

In April 2018, Tristan was spotted kissing another woman, model Lani Blair, in New York City. Photos circulated of the athlete’s infidelity the same day True was born. Khloé and Tristan managed to work things out and, when a disrespectful fan called the mother of two out on social media accusing her of not “walking the walk” despite preaching she’s a strong women, Khloé responded with: “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength.”

After multiple additional accounts of infidelity, Khloé and Tristan split for the first time in 2019. Rumors began of the couple reuniting in late 2021, but a paternity suit slapped on Tristan that alleged he impregnated Maralee Nichols around the time he was together with Khloé.

By June 2022 they announced they were expecting another child via surrogate, who was born in August, meaning the child was likely conceived before the Maralee Nichols scandal broke.

“Everyone in her life knows that her dream is for them to live happily ever after and it’s not a complete never say never situation, but it’s something Tristan really doesn’t seem ready for at this point.”

“He’s respectful of her and knows not to bring girls around because it upsets her but they aren’t in any sort of committed relationship so he’s free to do what he pleases, the guy gets to have his cake and eat it too, which is so frustrating to watch,” the source says.

Despite Khloé’s frustration, The Kardashians star is putting on a brave face.

“Khloé swears she’s totally fine with the arrangement because they do so well with the kids together and that’s the most important thing to her.”

The insider adds: “But at the end of the day, she has zero romance in her life and it’s really unhealthy because whether she admits it or not, she’s obviously holding out for Tristan.”

“The big worry for her family is that she’s going to waste her best years and end up lonely and heartbroken.”