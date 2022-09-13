She’s clapping back! Khloé Kardashian hit back at a hater who appeared to criticize her parenting in an Instagram comment.

“When do you spend time with your kids??” the internet troll commented, tagging the Good American founder, 38. The Comments by Celebs Instagram account shared the interaction to their Instagram Stories on Monday, September 12, which included Khloé’s reply.

“When they are awake baby doll,” the mother of two replied.

Khloé shares two kids with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The first, True, was born in April 2018. Years later, the former flames welcomed a son via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling, who was conceived in November,” the fashion designer’s rep told Life & Style on July 13 after it was first reported that the exes were gearing up to welcome a new addition to their family. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Following the baby boy’s birth, a source told Life & Style exclusively in August that Khloé is “on Cloud 9” with her “adorable” newborn.

“She’s obsessed with him. She hardly leaves his side,” the insider added, noting that she has “has a lot of help” thanks to friends and family.

While the Hulu star has yet to reveal the name of her son, he “looks just like True,” the same source revealed. “She’s going to show him off, but she doesn’t know the right time to.”

The reality star and Tristan, 31, split late last year after it was revealed that the NBA star had gotten Maralee Nichols pregnant in March 2021. However, the on-again, off-again couple were already gearing up for baby No. 2 via surrogate when the scandal broke in December 2021. At the time, Maralee had filed a paternity suit against the basketball star. He confirmed that he is the father of her son via an Instagram statement on January 3.

While they are not together at the moment, Tristan is hoping that their second child will “reunite” him and Khloé, a separate insider told In Touch in July.

“He’s begging Khloé to get back together with him and is praying the baby will reunite them as a couple — as a way back in,” the insider shared, noting that she “has zero interest in giving him another shot.” However, they do have plans to “coparent the baby amicably.”