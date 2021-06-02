Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Her Height Varies in Different Photos: ‘I Don’t Wanna Look Like a Giant’

It’s all in the pose! Khloé Kardashian set the record straight after a fan suggested she looked two different heights in a set of photos. “Left pic giving STALLION, right pic giving average height,” the user began their tweet on Monday, May 31.

In the right photo, Khloé, 36, is standing next to her sister Kylie Jenner. “Kylie is like 5’6,” right??????” the individual continued. “[Khloé], WHAT’S [THE] TEA? How tall are you? Stop shrinking. Shrink AFTER we meet.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

“Hahahaha I love you. So, on the pic next to Kylie, I am leaning back on the wall and my legs are kind of staggered forward, so I’m leaning so I look a little shorter,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained.

“Does that make sense? I don’t wanna look like a giant standing next to her,” Khloé admitted. “Although, she is perfect height.” According to several outlets, the mother of one, who shares daughter True Thompson with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is 5-foot-10!

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

In the last year, Khloé has had to address her appearance in social media posts on more than one occasion. Most notably, the E! personality shared a lengthy message after one of her unedited bikini photos went viral.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are,” Khloé wrote via Instagram in April.

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. ‘Khloé is the fat sister,’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister,’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different,’ ‘The only way she could have ever lost that weight must have been from surgery,'” the Strong Looks Better Naked author added.

To conclude, Khloé revealed she’s done trying to appease others. “I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us,” she mused. “Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”