New year, new clapback! Khloé Kardashian is defending herself to an Instagram follower who claimed her face looked completely different after the reality star debuted new clip-on bangs, which she claimed “changed the shape of my face.”

Khloé, 38, showed off a series of photos on Tuesday, January 3, wearing the clip-on hair along with a sexy gold miniskirt and an ab-baring, tiny white crop top. But a user chimed in and snarked, “Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?”

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years,” The Kardashians star hit back at the cruel comment and how she’s been honest about her changing appearance. “So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list,” she continued.

“Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part,” Khloé lamented. “If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything. I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly,” she added on an upbeat note. But the California native later added a comment directly to the user, “Women attacking other women is lame. Happy new year.”

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Khloé originally gushed about how her hair turned out for the photo shoot and asked fans if they would consider getting bangs as well.

“Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot [sic]. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?” she wrote in the caption of the post, which showed three photos of her posing with the new hairstyle and sexy outfit.

Fans went wild for Khloé’s new look and showered her with praise. “The bangs are everything!! This is my all-time favorite hair color and style on you. So good!!!” one follower gushed while another added, “2023 Khlo Money is BACK.” Numerous users thought she resembled Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus or Heidi Klum. Others were concentrated on the author’s fit body, with one fan gushing, “The bangs look great! But I think we’re all focused on those abs.”