Spilling the tea! Khloé Kardashian threw shade at Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. “He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt,” the longtime E! personality tweeted during the Thursday, March 25, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Are we talking about Y?” one fan asked, to which Khloé, 36, replied, “Yous smart.”

During the KUWTK episode, Khloé, Kourtney, 41, and Kim Kardashian began discussing the Poosh.com founder’s dating life. At the time, she was single. “Do you still talk to what’s-his-name?” Khloé asked Kourtney, referring to Younes.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“No, never,” she answered. “Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?” the Good American founder followed up. “Yeah, he’ll text me once in a while,” Kourtney, who is now dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, admitted, noting she “never” thinks about Younes.

The mother of three, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, began dating the 27-year-old model in 2016. Kourtney and Younes were together for nearly two years before calling it quits in 2018.

Just before the couple’s split, there were rumors Younes cheated on Kourtney with model Jordan Ozuna during a trip to Mexico. “Younes and I are not involved romantically at all. We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend’s birthday party with 13 other people,” Jordan told E! News at the time.

“It was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach,” she assured. “No, we aren’t romantically involved in any way, shape, or form.” For Younes’ part, he slammed media outlets for sharing the photos of him and Jordan getting cozy on the beach.

“They really want me to be the bad guy,” he captioned his Instagram Story. “F–k your Hollywood bulls–t. (can’t have fun with your friends no more). Where are my other 12 friends? Nice catch though!”

In December 2019, it looked as though Kourtney and Younes rekindled their romance at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. However, things seemingly fizzled out shortly after. Nowadays, Kourtney and Younes don’t follow each other on Instagram, nor does he follow any member of the famous family.