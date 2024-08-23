Kevin Spacey and More Stars Making a Comeback After Scandals

Scandals drove these stars out of the public eye — but now they’re back and speaking out about it! Kevin Spacey, Armie Hammer and more celebrities are working on their redemption.

Kevin Spacey

The Oscar winner was shunned from Hollywood in 2017 after a slew of men accused him of sexual misconduct. Though Kevin maintained his innocence and was found not guilty in multiple court cases, a 2024 docuseries doubled down on the lurid accusations. But the American Beauty star — who in March wrapped filming on one indie movie and premiered another — recently pushed back with a series of high-profile interviews, revealing he’s learned from any “mistakes” he may have made and insisting his actions were never “illegal.”

“In some ways, my goal has actually changed,” he told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo. “I used to always want to be just the best actor, and now I want to prove that I’m a man of great character.”

Ellen DeGeneres

Toxic workplace claims led the host to walk away from her namesake talk show in 2022. But she has been telling her side of the story in recent months during the Ellen’s Last Stand … Up comedy tour.

“I got kicked out of show business because I’m mean … No mean people in show business,” she quipped on August 1 in NYC. “When I walk into a restaurant, people are watching … ‘Do you think she’ll be mean first and then dance?’”

In all seriousness, though, Ellen confesses she was an “amateur” boss and headed to counseling following her downfall. Now, she shared, “I’m proud of who I’ve become.”

Armie Hammer

Women accused the Rebecca star of everything from rape to cannibalism in 2021. No charges were ever filed, and Armie denied all allegations — still, he says, it left his career “nowhere.” The actor broke his silence this summer to admit that, yes, he did display “callous and inconsiderate” behavior toward some romantic partners in the past, but insisted he’s now a different man after seeking help for drug, sex and alcohol addictions. “Therapy for me has been a life changer,” Armie said.

Michael Richards

Promoting his memoir, Entrances and Exits, the Seinfeld alum spoke of his 2006 racist rant at a group heckling him at an L.A. comedy club. “Anger had a hold of me,” he told Today in June. “I canceled myself.” Deeply regretful, Michael went into “deep analysis” and largely stayed out of the limelight until May when he attended a premiere with old pal Jerry Seinfeld. “I’m human,” he says. “There’s a good, bad and an ugly coursing through all these things, [but I’m] striving to be a better person.”