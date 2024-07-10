Kevin Hart was slammed with a bombshell lawsuit by his former friend Jonathan T. Jackson for alleged fraud, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jonathan sued Kevin for breach of written contract, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In the suit, Jonathan said he had a “notable career in the entertainment industry, marked by significant achievements and contributions.”

He said his reputation “was unjustly tarnished due to a series of malicious actions by the defendants, leading to profound emotional distress, financial losses, and professional setbacks.”

Jonathan said in August 2017, Kevin was involved in a highly publicized sex tape scandal with Montia Sabbag, who was not his wife.

Jonathan said in the aftermath of the scandal, false extortion claims were filed against him resulting in him being wrongfully accused.

“Although Hart did not personally accuse [Jonathan] at this stage, he contributed to the initiation of these false claims,” the suit read. Further, Jonathan claims the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office conducted a raid initiated from an extortion report “falsely reported” by Kevin and his team.

Jonathan said he was held at gunpoint during the raid.

“The baseless nature of these extortion accusations led to [Jonathan’s] wrongful arrest following a second, similarly fabricated extortion report falsely made by [Kevin] on April 27, 2018.” Further, Jonathan said Kevin released a 2019 stand-up special which accused him of extortion and involvement in the sex tape’s creation and dissemination. He said the special was viewed by millions of people, “significantly influenced public opinion and damaged” his reputation with the entertainment industry.

Jonathan said he reached a settlement with Kevin in July 2021 which required Kevin to “pursue and advocate for the dismissal of the criminal charges against [Jonathan] and make a public statement exonerating him.”

Jonathan said he entered into the deal expecting Kevin to help rehabilitate his reputation and “help return [Jonathan] to his professional life free from the shadow of the unfounded criminal accusations.” However, he said Kevin “blatantly breached the contract by failing to issue the agreed-upon public statement exonerating [Jonathan], causing significant harm and irreparable damage” to his reputation.

He said the statement was to read, “The last three years of my life definitely seen its share of ups and down … I’m proud to say that all charges against JT Jackson have been dropped and he is not guilty and had nothing to do with it and this matter at hand that once was so tough to deal with and so heavy for me and my household is now put to bed.”

Further, Jonathan accused the comedian and his team of submitting “fabricated evidence” to the DA’s office, which he says caused “significant harm” to his him. In October 2021, the last remaining criminal charge against Jonathan was dropped.

Jonathan’s lawsuit demands in excess of $12 million in damages from Kevin.

