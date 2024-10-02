Kevin Hart fired back at his ex-friend Jonathan T. Jackson’s bombshell $12 million lawsuit, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the declaration the comedian filed on September 30, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Kevin demanded Jonathan’s lawsuit over alleged fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress and breach of written contract be dismissed. In 2017, Kevin was secretly recorded having sexual relations with a woman who was not his wife.

The tape was filmed while Kevin, 45, and Jonathan were in Las Vegas. Jonathan claimed he was blamed for the video and falsely accused of extorting Kevin with the tape.

He said the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office conducted a raid based on an extortion report “falsely reported” by the comedian and his team. Jonathan said his career in Hollywood was tarnished based on the claims.

He said Kevin then talked about him in a 2019 comedy special. In his lawsuit, Jonathan said he worked out a deal with Kevin in July 2021 to settle the matter once and for all.

The deal required Kevin to pursue and advocate for the dismissal of the criminal charges and make an agreed-upon public statement exonerating Jonathan.

Jonathan said after the criminal case was dropped, Kevin “blatantly breached the contract by failing to issue the agreed-upon public statement exonerating [Jonathan], causing significant harm and irreparable damage” to his reputation.

In his newly filed response, Kevin’s lawyer said, “The police and Los Angeles County District Attorney investigated and uncovered significant evidence that they believed provided sufficient grounds to prosecute Hart’s former friend, Jonathan Todd as the culprit in the plot.”

Kevin said he entered into the 2021 deal in hopes of putting any legal issues behind him.

His lawyer added, “[Kevin] entered into the Agreement despite the litany of evidence that Jackson was, in fact, the person who had attempted to extort him, including evidence procured via multiple search warrants and police seizures of [Jonathan’s] electronic devices. Rather than continuing to pursue criminal charges against him, however, [Kevin] made the decision to ‘let it go,’ in hopes of putting the incident in question behind him and moving on with life.” “Instead, in an example of no good deed going unpunished, [Jonathan] has now commenced this lawsuit, ignoring the agreement and its mutual release of claims, and also ignoring the agreement’s arbitration provision, which explicitly calls for the dispute to be submitted for resolution via arbitration,” his lawyer added.

The lawyer noted, “Court records indicate that the District Attorney obtained search warrants for AT&T and other internet service providers that had been used to convey the above-described communications to Hart and his representatives regarding the Video. One such warrant revealed evidence that on August 24, 2017, someone logged into the [email address] – the [same] email used to send the extortionate communication – using an IP address belonging to [Jonathan].”

The lawyer also noted a laptop seized from Jonathan’s home showed he searched a company that sells hidden cameras shortly before the Vegas trip.

“The browser history on the same laptop included a YouTube instructional video regarding how to set up the same type of hidden video camera,” Kevin’s lawyer added.

The comedian asked the court to move the legal battle out of the public eye and into arbitration. The court has yet to rule.

In his $12 million lawsuit, Jonathan said Kevin’s statement was to read, “The last three years of my life definitely seen its share of ups and down … I’m proud to say that all charges against JT Jackson have been dropped and he is not guilty and had nothing to do with it and this matter at hand that once was so tough to deal with and so heavy for me and my household is now put to bed.”

On top of this lawsuit, Kevin is also in the middle of a legal battle with his ex-assistant.