Kevin Hart’s former friend Jonathan Jackson signed an alleged confidential agreement — which barred either from speaking about the details of a 2017 trip to Las Vegas where the comedian was accused of cheating on his wife, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

In Touch has obtained the alleged agreement signed by Kevin, 45, and Jonathan in 2021.

As we previously reported, Jonathan sued the entertainer this week for breach of contract and fraud. He accused Kevin of failing to comply with the terms of the deal. Kevin and Jonathan were friends for years. The relationship fell apart after the 2017 trip. A secret explicit video of Kevin with another woman named Montia Sabbag was filmed in Vegas.

Kevin married his wife Eniko, 39, in 2016.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After the public learned of the video, Kevin apologized to his wife Eniko for his “mistakes.” Jonathan said he was blamed for the video.

He said false extortion claims were filed against him. His lawsuit read, “Although Hart did not personally accuse [Jonathan] at this stage, he contributed to the initiation of these false claims.” Jonathan claimed Kevin and his team submitted “fabricated evidence” to authorities.

He said he was arrested at one point and faced several charges.

Eventually, the prosecutors dropped the entire case against Jonathan.

On top of the legal drama, Jonathan said Kevin accused him in a 2019 stand-up special of extortion and involvement in the sex tape’s creation and dissemination.

Jonathan said his reputation “was unjustly tarnished due to a series of malicious actions by [Kevin], leading to profound emotional distress, financial losses, and professional setbacks.”

In the suit, Jonathan said he reached a secret deal with Kevin in 2021 after the comedian’s lawyer allegedly approached him with a proposal that included a confidentiality agreement.

The alleged deal read, “Jackson agrees not to discuss or disclose details of the Trip or any other personal details regarding KH or HartBeat to anyone including but not limited to a public audience/media, print media, social media or the like in any form now known or created in the future.”

Further, “KH agrees not to discuss or disclose details of the Trip or any other personal details regarding Jackson to anyone including but not limited to a public audience/media, print media, social media or the like in any form now known or created in the future. It is specific to this agreement that KH not attempt to monetize his knowledge of Jackson’s personal information.”

In addition, the parties agreed, “When asked about the matter in any public forum, all parties agree to use best efforts to avoid making any comments.”

Kevin agreed to read a specific statement on his social media exonerating Jonathan, according to the suit.

Roger Kisby / Getty

The statement was to read, “The last three years of my life definitely seen it’s share of ups and downs and its put me in a position where I’ve dealt with a legal matter I cannot speak on or talk about because it was just, it was undefined and there was a high level of unknown and I’m happy I can now speak on the incident which cost me a very valuable friendship.”

“I lost someone close to me that I loved and still have very much love for or high levels of love for and I’m proud to say that all charges against JT Jackson have been dropped and he is not guilty and had nothing to do with it and this matter at hand that once was so tough to deal with and so heavy for me and my house hold is now put to bed,” the agreed upon statement read.

In his suit, accusing Kevin of breach of contract and fraud, Jonathan said the comedian failed to make the agreed upon statement.

His lawsuit demanded $12 million in damages.

In Touch has reached out to Kevin’s rep for comment on the lawsuit.