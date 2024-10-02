Kevin Hart Breaks Silence on Friendship With Diddy Following the Mogul’s Arrest on Sex Trafficking

Kevin Hart broke his silence on his longstanding friendship with Diddy weeks after the mogul’s arrest on sex trafficking charges.

The comedian, 40, stepped out for a date night with his wife, Eniko Hart, at celebrity hotspot Lavo on September 25, and was asked by a photographer, “When you hosted for Diddy, did you catch any baby oil?”

“When I hosted for Diddy? You asking the wrong questions,” Kevin brushed off the question as he walked away. When pressed about whether he thought the Bad Boy Records founder, 54, would be “safe in jail,” he mumbled inaudible comments before deflecting again, saying, “Wrong question.”

The Think Like a Man actor has come under fire in recent weeks after a video of him attending Diddy’s notorious parties went viral on social media. In a video clip shared on X, Kevin was allegedly spotted holding a microphone in a bathroom filled with candles and scantily clad women.

“I might hop in the tub myself once everyone leaves, just me and the ladies,” he’s heard saying in the clip, right before the hair of one of the women behind him in the tub caught fire. “Oh s–t! Did the camera catch that? Cut the camera off.”

The footage doesn’t reflect well on the comedian as he is one of several celebrities connected to Diddy’s lavish parties, which have also included Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher.

Getty

The resurfaced video emerged just weeks after Diddy’s arrest by Homeland Security on September 16. The “Last Night” artist is currently being held without bond after pleading not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for prostitution.

According to an indictment obtained by In Touch, Diddy is accused of manipulating and luring women to participate in “Freak Offs,” which were organized events involving sexual activities with female victims and male commercial sex workers, from 2009 to the present day.

His arrest followed a months-long investigation, which included raids on his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami, where law enforcement “seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

The indictment also accused Diddy of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse, as well as a consistent and widespread pattern of mistreatment toward women.

Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has maintained his client’s innocence following his arrest, telling TMZ, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

The New York native is currently behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits his trial, which has yet to be scheduled.

Diddy’s lawyer stated that the “I Need a Girl” artist is prepared to testify and “eager to tell his story.”

“He has his story and he has a story that I think only he can tell in the way he can tell it in real-time,” TMZ reported on September 26. “And it’s a human story. It’s a story of love. It’s a story of hurt. It’s a story of heartbreak.”