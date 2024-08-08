Kesha is celebrating 15 years of her debut single, “TiK ToK,” with plans for a permanent change to the lyric about rapper Diddy amid his sexual abuse and sex trafficking lawsuits.

The singer-songwriter, 37, took to X on Wednesday, August 7, to reflect on the song and how far she’s come since its release in 2009.

“TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!! I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel. What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to,” she wrote. “15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time. That girl was naive and wild and playful.”

Kesha then revealed her plans to someday rerecord “TiK ToK” with a new lyric about Diddy, 54, which she first sang with Reneé Rapp at Coachella in April. The original tune opens with Kesha singing, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” alluding to her living a carefree life. However, at the music festival, she sang, “Wake up in the morning feeling like, f–k P. Diddy!”

“This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I,” the “We R Who We R” singer wrote. “I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp). Yes it is permanent. I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!”

Kesha concluded, “Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting my fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others. The whole ride has been absolute insanity, but the JOY is still riding. I hope you all can find 3 1/2 minutes of play in this song and connect with your wild child-like joy.”

The singer previously changed the lyric while performing an Only Love tour concert in Oakland, California, in November 2023. However, the change was much more PG, as she sang, “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

One day before the concert, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was hit with a lawsuit in which ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking throughout their 10-year relationship. Diddy maintained that he was innocent and settled the lawsuit within a day. However, resurfaced hotel surveillance footage from 2016 emerged in May and showed the rapper apparently physically assaulting Ventura. Diddy apologized to Cassie, 37, in a video two days later.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. But sometimes you gotta do that,” he said. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder added that he “hit rock bottom” and “f–ked up” when the incident occurred, but there were “no excuses” for his behavior.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Diddy continued. “I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

He added that he “sought professional help” and “went to therapy” and “rehab” after the incident. ​​“I had to ask God for his mercy and grace,” he concluded. “I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

After Diddy’s video, Cassie’s lawyer, Meredith Firetog, claimed in a statement that his message was “more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” the statement continued. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Since Cassie’s lawsuit, multiple other people have filed lawsuits and made allegations against Diddy. He has denied any wrongdoing.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” the rapper’s attorney, Jonathan Davis, told In Touch on July 3. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”