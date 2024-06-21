A judge signed off on Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her ex-husband Marc Daly’s divorce this week — and In Touch exclusively obtained the settlement agreement the exes signed.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Kenya, 53, was awarded primary custody of their 5-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

The duo agreed to share joint legal custody of their daughter, which will allow Marc to have a say in important life decisions.

Kenya and Marc agreed to make custody exchanges in a public location. Marc agreed to pay his ex $2,000 per month in child support despite her being the higher earner. In addition, he agreed to pay Kenya an additional $1,000 per month to fund a college savings account. Neither party will receive alimony or spousal support.

“Respondent must provide proof and a start date must date back to January 2024 — meaning his total contribution should be Twelve Thousand Dollars ($12,000.00) for the year,” the settlement read.

“It is hereby ordered that both parties shall encourage the minor child to develop close nurturing relationships with the other party and each shall refrain from conduct which does or may undermine a positive relationship between the minor child and the other party,” the judge noted.

The judge said Kenya will have “final decision-making authority to sign, monitor, and control any and all economic opportunities for the minor child.”

The order noted, “Mother’s exclusive control over any and all economic opportunities for 24 months, then Parties will be required to attend mediation for further determination of final decision- making authority. However, if Parties cannot reach an agreement they will be required to attend court.”

Kenya agreed to maintain healthcare insurance for Brooklyn, but they will split uninsured medical expenses.

At one point in the divorce, it was reported Marc demanded a cut of the Georgia home that Kenya purchased before the marriage. In the final settlement, it read, “Both parties will retain all rights, titles, and possession of any real property located in Georgia, all equity therein as sole and exclusive property, and will be solely responsible for all debt secured by the real property, both personal and business.”

The agreement read, “Both parties will retain all accounts in name as sole and exclusive property and will be solely responsible for all debt in name, both personal and business.”

Per the parenting plan submitted in court, Kenya will have final authority to decide “whether to include the minor child on the Bravo show or for any other economic opportunities for Mother; however, Mother shall be required to discuss the opportunity with Father. Mother shall notify Father of any opportunity where the minor will appear on camera and shall advise Father of the content of the appearance.”

The filing read, “Mother shall have final authority to decide whether to include the minor child on a television show or for any other economic opportunities for Father. Father shall notify Mother of any opportunity where the minor child will appear on camera and shall advise Mother of the content of the appearance. The minor child will only be involved in opportunities that are age appropriate.”

Further, the parties agreed they would each “retain all vehicles in” their respective names and be solely responsible for all debt secured by the vehicles titled in respective names.”

Kenya and Marc wed in 2017 and split in September 2019. In court documents, the RHOA star said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

In December 2023, she told People after the settlement was reached, “After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce. I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most.”

As In Touch previously reported, Kenya was allegedly suspended from RHOA this month following a shocking incident.