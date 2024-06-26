Kenya Moore will not return to Real Housewives of Atlanta following her suspension for allegedly showing explicit photos of her costar Brittany Eady during a cast event — and the reality star is debating bringing a lawsuit against producers, In Touch has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed Kenya, 53, has decided she has no desire to return to the show after being sidelined during filming of season 16. She became a main cast member in season 5 and has appeared in every season since then.

Page Six reported that producers were not pleased with Kenya after she displayed the photos of Brittany. TMZ reported that producers feel the suspension was temporary. Insiders said Kenya is not on the same page with the producers and is considering bringing a lawsuit. Sources told the outlet she is “not happy” with the situation or how she has been treated.

Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

After the suspension became public, Kenya wrote on social media, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.”

She added, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16.”

Brittany wrote, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met.”

“For the record,” she continued, “I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I’ve never been to jail, in fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

Bravo has faced a series of lawsuits in the past couple of years from their reality stars. In 2022, NeNe Leakes filed a bombshell lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen for racial discrimination. She claimed she was retaliated against for bringing up her costar Kim Zolciak‘s alleged racist remarks. Zolciak, 46, denied the accusations. Bravo demanded the suit be moved to arbitration — which NeNe agreed to do.

At the time, NeNe, 56, said, “I’ve been blacklisted. If you haven’t worked in more than three years when all of a sudden you’re working and sought-after, then suddenly you’re not working, it’s being blacklisted. I haven’t caused any problems on any sets. Everybody I’ve ever worked with, I’ve had a good work relationship with except for this group of people.”

As In Touch previously reported, on top of the suspension, a judge recently signed off on Kenya’s divorce settlement with her ex-husband, Marc Daly.

Marc was ordered to pay $2,000 a month in child support. Neither party was awarded spousal support. The judge ruled their daughter Brooklyn will be allowed to appear on the Bravo show. However, the court said Kenya must inform her ex about any filming their daughter participates in.

Kenya was awarded primary custody of Brooklyn with the exes sharing joint legal custody.