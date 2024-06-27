Kenya Moore Responds to Real Housewives of Atlanta Exit

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore seemingly responded to her exit from the popular Bravo franchise via social media.

“You can try to destroy a legacy, but you will never destroy a queen,” Kenya, 53, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 27.

The Bravolebrity also reshared messages of support from friends and fans, including her fellow RHOA costar Kandi Burruss.

Kenya also shared a lengthier message on her Instagram page alongside photos of her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Daly.

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clear. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?” Kenya began her message. “My life is blessed. My daughter and I will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected. Thank you God for covering us.”

She also addressed the recent accusations against her and wrote in conclusion, “The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge [porn] is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon.”

In Touch confirmed that Kenya was debating bringing a lawsuit against the producers. Sources revealed that the longtime RHOA star “decided she has no desire to return to the show after being sidelined during filming of season 16.”

On June 7, Page Six reported that Kenya had allegedly shared sexually explicit photos of newcomer Brittany Eady during an event on June 6. Brittany, 36, allegedly threatened Kenya with gun violence which is what supposedly fueled Kenya to share the photos in question.

Kenya Moore/Instagram

Kenya claimed that Brittany said “I have guns for bitches like you.”

However, multiple sources have reported that the “gun” threat never happened.

“At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production,” a source shared with People on June 14.

Celebrity photographer Erick Robinson was reportedly in attendance at the event, per Yahoo, and spoke about the incident in response to Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Drew Sidora in a since-deleted post via X.

“I am still trying [to] recover,” Erick reportedly wrote. “I couldn’t even take a photo, my mouth fell to the floor and I am just in awe like that was the most deadliest scene probably ever filmed on the franchise.”

The news quickly made the rounds on social media and Kenya seemingly addressed the situation via her Instagram Story on June 7.

“Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see,” Kenya wrote. “The truth always comes to light.”

The following day on June 8, she continued, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16.”

Brittany also acknowledged the incident in her own Instagram Story.

“It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met,” the RHOA newbie shared.