Kendra Wilkinson issued an apology six days after she shared memories from attending Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties amid his recent arrest.

“Sorry guys. I was just answering questions about Playboy Mansion parties and it all combined with Diddy party talk,” Kendra, 39, wrote via Threads on September 29. “I’ve only been to a few parties with him there back in the day.”

The former Playboy bunny continued, “I didn’t have time to think about the right answer regarding these horrible charges [and] allegations. I pray for the victims and justice.”

Kendra issued the statement following her appearance on the September 24 episode of the Kyle and Jackie O radio show, in which she recalled attending only “one or two” of Diddy’s parties.

“I had a great time in my youth. I didn’t really see anything. Like, I never saw anything really bad happening around me,” she said at the time. “Sex is sex, in my opinion. I’m not saying that something bad didn’t happen. I’m saying that nothing bad ever happened to me.”

Kendra recalled the experience after Diddy, 54, was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16. The rapper allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” for decades. Additionally, Diddy was accused of using the acts to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” according to a 14-page indictment.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges, and he was denied bail. He is currently behind bars at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s lawyer, said in a statement following his arrest. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

After noting that Diddy is an “imperfect person,” Agnifilo insisted that his client “is not a criminal.”

“To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges,” the statement continued. “Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Diddy was known for throwing extravagant parties over the years, which were dubbed as “Freak-Offs.” Back in 1999, Diddy even joked that he would get arrested for the parties.

“They won’t even give me a permit for the parties, they don’t want me to throw the parties no more,” he told ET during an interview 25 years ago, which recently resurfaced. “We ain’t gon stop, we gonna keep having fun, bringing people together from all walks of life.”

He continued, “You gon hear about my parties …. They gon probably be arresting me. Doing all types of crazy things because just cause we wanna have a good time. You know, whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated. So there’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.”