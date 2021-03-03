In it for the long haul? Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker “are getting serious” after taking their relationship Instagram official last month, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style on Wednesday, March 3. “She definitely sees a future together.”

The insider notes the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 25, “wouldn’t have gone public” with the NBA player, 24, if they weren’t taking things to the next level. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them. And they make a really cute couple,” says the insider.

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumors in April 2020 after taking a trip to Sedona, Arizona, together. Five months later, the supermodel was spotted picking her man up from LAX airport.

During their time together, Devin has gotten to know Kendall “pretty well,” says the insider, which has helped to strengthen their bond.

“He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” the insider gushes. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

Compared to her famous family, Kenny keeps her romantic life almost completely out of the spotlight. Older sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian all had very public, longtime relationships with Scott Disick, Kanye West and Tristan Thompson, respectively, while little sis Kylie Jenner had two serious romances in the limelight with rappers Tyga and Travis Scott.

“Kendall’s been the one family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now,” divulges the insider. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

While things have taken a serious turn as of late, the 818 Tequila founder and Phoenix Suns player have been heating up for a while. A source told In Touch the pair’s chemistry was “off the charts” in September 2020.

“They can’t keep their hands off each other. They have a natural rapport that isn’t forced,” the source said at the time, adding that the duo has a lot in common. “They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food. They like the same movies, there are no awkward moments.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Kendall and Devin!