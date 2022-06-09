Sooner than later? Kendall Jenner admitted the idea of having a baby “feels real” to her amid her relationship with boyfriend Devin Booker during the Thursday, June 9, episode of The Kardashians.

“Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days,” the supermodel, 26, told her sister Khloé Kardashian while they shopped for Kylie Jenner, who was pregnant at the time before giving birth to her son with Travis Scott. “Just like the day is coming for me, you know?”

The Good American founder, 37, reminded her younger sister that 26 isn’t “old” to have a baby after Kenny pointed to her age as the looming reason why pregnancy feels “a little more real.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Khloé gave sound advice about keeping her “standards” high when deciding who to have children with. “I do have standards, and I will hold myself to them 100 percent,” Kendall assured.

The Vogue cover star is the only one of her famous siblings who does not have kids yet, and she revealed that the pressure is on to start a family of her own sooner than later.

“[Kris Jenner] will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!'” she joked during an appearance on Daily Pop.

Although Kendall has a good sense of humor about things, she acknowledged that she felt “uncomfortable” by her mom, 66, pushing her to procreate.

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger.’ But guess what? It’s my life,” she told the momager on The Kardashians. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

After Kris called their OBGYN to inquire about Kendall freezing her eggs, the model shut things down once and for all. “I still have a lot to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life,” she said. “I’m still, like, enjoying life on my own. And I’m OK with that right now.”

That being said, Kendall seems to have her sights set on having a family. “At the end of our life, you’re not going to care that you worked every day and you made this much money. You’re going to care about the relationships that you’ve built and the bonds that you have and the love that you’ve created,” she previously told Vogue. “That’s what you’re going to care about. That’s my whole thing: what you leave behind.”

Moreover, her boyfriend, Devin, 25, whom she started dating in 2020, also adores her large family. She said the NBA star has a great relationship with all of her nieces and nephews.

“He loves them,” Kenny gushed on The Tonight Show in September 2021. “Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him.”