Kendall Jenner addressed critics claiming the figure-hugging Monôt dress she wore to friend Lauren Perez’s wedding was far too revealing for the occasion.

The model, 26, let naysayers know the cut-out ensemble that flaunted her midriff was signed off by the bride herself after Lauren, 30, took to Instagram with throwback portraits from her big day.

Courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“The greatest night of 2021! Happy New Year everyone!” Lauren wrote about her nuptials which took place in late November, igniting chatter about Kendall’s skin-baring look yet again. “Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner, I’m embarrassed for you. #cringe,” one social media user sounded off.

In the comments, others were rushing to the 818 Tequila founder’s defense, arguing that it shouldn’t be ruffling so many feathers.

“If the bride herself doesn’t gaf [give a f–k], why do you care, relax?” to which Lauren agreed, chiming in, “Tell ’em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!”

At that point, Kendall decided to speak her truth, writing, “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding.”

Several stars were on the guest list for Lauren and husband David Waltzer’s wedding last year, including Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Jesse Jo Stark and more.

Kendall, who has been dating Devin Booker for two years now, will soon have another wedding to prepare for and this time, it’s within the family.

Shutterstock; Inset: Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Just before Halloween last year, Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to her longtime friend-turned-fiancé, Travis Barker. The Blink-182 rocker, 46, got down on one knee at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, while surrounded by candles and red roses alongside the ocean.

The lovebirds “don’t want” a “long engagement” and are “planning to exchange vows next year,” an insider previously told Life & Style about their upcoming ceremony. “Kourtney is already in ‘wedding planning mode.'”

Plus, it appears fans can expect to see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, say her “I do’s” on her famous family’s new Hulu series. “The cameras will be rolling,” the source shared in a teaser, noting that certain aspects will still “be kept private.”

Considering this is Kourtney’s first time getting married, “It’ll be a no-expense spared, and she’s planning to go all out,” gushed the insider. “She wants an amazing dress, a huge cake, thousands of flowers and will hire the best caters in town.”