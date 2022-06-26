Baring it all! Kendall Jenner went completely butt-naked in a new photo amid her split from ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, flashing her nude rear end in the shot.

The Kardashians star, 26, posted the image via Instagram on Sunday, June 26, with the first snapshot featuring her laying on a beach chair appearing completely naked, seemingly adding a black streak across her boob to possibly comply with Instagram’s no-nudity policy. However, her bare booty was clearly visible in the snapshot. Other photos in her carousel post included one of her horseback-riding and a video of a scenic sunset drive down a highway.

While Kendall only captioned her post with a simple hugging happy face emoji, many fans took to the comments section to refer to her and Devin’s recent breakup.

“Single energy lmao [sic],” one Instagram user wrote. “IKR, I was gonna say post-breakup mood,” another person commented, whereas a separate fan went so far as to note, “Love me some breakup posts.”

Though Kendall has not publicly addressed it, In Touch confirmed that Kendall and Devin, 25, had called it quits after dating for two years just four days prior to her sultry social media post.

“They have been apart for a week or two now,” one insider said on Wednesday, June 22, adding they’re “taking space to work on their own lives at the moment.”

That day, a second source told In Touch, “Devin was in Scottsdale two weekends ago being very flirty with some girls,” but added that they “didn’t see any kissing or anything.” Nevertheless, the insider noted that the Phoenix Suns player “was acting single.”

Entertainment Tonight also reported that while the two broke up, it is possible that they could reconcile.

“Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” a separate source told the outlet the same day, with another insider noting that the two “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

Weeks before In Touch confirmed their breakup, the basketball player and the 818 Tequila founder sparked split rumors when they refrained from sharing anything of each other via social media on their second anniversary after bringing attention to their one-year milestone in June 2021. Not only that, but fans also grew worried when Kendall shared a photo with close pal and model Fai Khadra via her Instagram Stories rather than anything of her beau.

Kendall and Devin first started dating in June 2020 but they knew each other for a few years prior, as they first met when Devin was dating Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Also, Kendall and her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons went on a double date with Devin and Jordyn, now 24, when they were an item in 2018.

Fans of the low-key couple were shocked at their split, as Kendall and Devin were seen attending Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s upscale wedding in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

On January 4, a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style that the now-former-duo were “so in love” and that an engagement was “only a matter of time.”