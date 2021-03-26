Denied! Kendall Jenner hilariously shut down pregnancy rumors amid her romance with boyfriend Devin Booker after mom Kris Jenner shared a cryptic tweet during the Thursday, March 25 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“You got this,” the momager, 65, tweeted at her daughter and added a baby bottle emoji.

mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/VD8znkj7UQ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 26, 2021

“Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!” the model, 25, quote tweeted in response with a laughing and face palm emoji.

The latest episode of the famous family’s reality show documented Kendall’s “baby fever.” The supermodel admitted she wants kids “soon” and felt slightly “jealous” of her siblings’ families.

“I think it also started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] was having a baby,” Kendall explained during a private interview. “And then, one of my best friends is having a baby, and she’s my age. So I’m like, ‘Cool, I’m a little jealous, but it’s fine.’” The brunette beauty was seemingly referring to fellow model Gigi Hadid, who gave birth to daughter Khai in September 2020 with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The catwalk queen noted sitting at home amid the coronavirus pandemic made her mind wander to the future. “Sometimes, I just see Stormi [Webster] and True [Thompson] and Chicago [West] all playing together, and I’m like ‘I want kids badly soon too,’” she said about her nieces, who were all born in 2018.

However, Khloé Kardashian was convinced her sister’s “baby fever” would “go down” but helped curb it by recruiting Kendall to babysit. The California native spent a day with Malika Haqq’s son, Ace, and then watched nieces True and Chicago and nephew Psalm West for a night while their moms partied down. After that, the model acknowledged she still wants babies but “maybe not this second.”

“If anything, this experience didn’t turn me off from having kids, it actually made me more excited,” she said.

Kendall is currently going strong with Devin, 24, after going Instagram official with the NBA star on Valentine’s Day following months of romance speculation. A source told Life & Style at the time the young couple has been “getting serious” as of late.

Courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“They make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together,” gushed the source.

We can’t wait to see what’s ahead for Kendall!