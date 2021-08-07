He went for the gold! Kendall Jenner sweetly congratulated her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker, on his first gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kendall, 25, cheered her man on from home as she tuned in to watch him compete in the men’s basketball tournament at the Saitama Super Arena on Saturday, August 7. Devin, 24, finished in first place in the men’s basketball tournament on the third to last day of the Tokyo Olympics, as part of the 12-member Team USA. After Devin’s big win, Kenny snapped a photo of him with his back to the TV camera while still on the court with his teammates. She simply captioned the snap with a gold medal emoji.

Courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a supportive girlfriend to the Phoenix Suns shooting guard. When she’s not sitting in the crowd cheering him on at the arena, she’s watching from home or wearing the team’s colors.

Kendall was first linked to the Michigan native in April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. They continued to fuel dating rumors in September 2020, when the model was photographed picking up Devin from Los Angeles International airport. While they went Instagram official with their romance on Valentine’s Day 2021, Kenny didn’t open up about their relationship until she appeared on the KUWTK series finale reunion in June, where she called the athlete her “boyfriend” for the first time.

“I’m not ashamed that I have a type and I’m also a genuine basketball fan,” Kenny gushed at the time. That same month, they celebrated their one-year anniversary — and it seems they’re ready to take the next big step in their relationship.

Devin “says he’s ready to put a ring on it,” a source exclusively told Life & Style shortly after the couple’s milestone moment. They “have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents. There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.”

The insider added that Kendall’s famous family, including sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, thinks “it’s only a matter of time” before Devin pops the question.

Devin “knows” Kendall “would like some sort of a commitment,” the source noted about a possible proposal and engagement. “Everyone has a feeling that something will happen this soon.”