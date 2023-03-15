Kendall Jenner Goes Topless in New Calvin Klein Lingerie Campaign Photo Shoot: See Pictures

From the runway to the camera, Kendall Jenner knows how to bring her natural modeling skills to the table. Her most recent Calvin Klein photo shoot gives off major boss babe vibes as she flaunted her curves in the iconic brand’s underwear.

The Kardashians star, 27, posed for the brand’s Spring 2023 collection alongside singer FKA Twigs. Both women, of course, stunned in the latest undergarments for the campaign.

Just two days before the photos were released, Kendall dazzled at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday, March 12, following Hollywood’s highly anticipated awards ceremony. The reality TV star slayed in a gold and black crisscross mermaid gown, tying her brunette locks into a classic updo.

The supermodel is never afraid to go bold when it comes to modeling. On February 7, she shared a series of topless lingerie pictures via Instagram, only covering her bare chest with her hands while wishing her social media followers, “gnight.”

Kendall is no stranger to baring it all from time to time, whether it be in bathing suits or underwear. In 2016, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained to W magazine why she “loves” her “tits being out.”

“There’s a line. There’s a definite line,” she told the publication. “But I’m young. When I’m older, I want to be able to look at it and be, like, I looked good.”

Sometimes, Kendall makes the bold move to go completely braless either for red carpet events or just on a day off. That year, the Hulu personality explained via her now-defunct app why she ditches the bra every now and then.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Kendall wrote in 2016. “I think it’s cool, and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Although the runway queen is confident in her image, she ran into what fans claimed was a Photoshop snafu in mid-February when she shared a photo of herself kneeling in a green bikini. Upon noticing the image, social media users thought Kendall’s fingers looked too long and were, therefore, heavily edited.

However, Kendall’s pal Hailey Bieber made light of the situation by sharing a video of Kendall’s hand via her Instagram Stories on February 15.

“Been had long ass hands x fingers,” the Rhode Beauty founder, 26, wrote across the clip at the time.

Nevertheless, Kendall doesn’t let any online negativity or criticism bring her down as she continues to shine in anything she wears.

Scroll through the gallery to see pictures from Kendall’s Calvin Klein photo shoot.