Showing support! Kendall Jenner and dad Caitlyn Jenner were photographed leaving the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns basketball game in L.A. on Sunday, October 23.

The model, 26, was presumably supporting her NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker, who plays for the Suns. She stayed warm in a bright orange puffer jacket paired with black leather pants and black boots. Caitlyn, 72, wore a black shirt with light jeans and sneakers for the rare outing.

Kendall appeared to prove that she and Devin, 25, are still going strong following June breakup rumors. While they didn’t speak publicly about the split speculation, both Kendall and Devin have seemingly shut down rumors.

In July, the Kardashians star shared a series of photos on Instagram from a trip to Hawaii. Weeks later, Devin appeared to post from the same location, appearing to put breakup rumors to rest. The sports star also publicly supported Kendall on October 20 by leaving a flirty comment on her sister Kim Kardashian‘s social media post. At the time, the Skims founder, 43, shared a family photo to promote their Hulu series and Devin commented, “middle,” referring to Kendall sitting right in the front.

“They’re so in love,” a source told Life & Style in January, noting that it was “only a matter of time” before they got engaged.

“She’s never been happier,” the insider shared about the “perfect” couple at the time. “It’s wonderful that they found each other.”

The source revealed that the duo “talk about getting married” and have conversations about their future together. However, they’re not in a “huge rush” to take things to the next level. Kendall’s family, of course, is “counting down the days” until the athlete “pops the question,” per the insider.

“They’re at an amazing place and spending the holidays together just reinforced that,” the source shared, referring to their New Year’s getaway. “Their holidays were magical, and they’re looking forward to a future filled with more memories.”

