Was he blindsided? Kelsea Ballerini seemingly shaded her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, during her onstage performance on Saturday Night Live.

The country music singer, 29, belted out her hits “Blindsided” and “Penthouse” on Saturday, March 4. During her first performance, fans were quick to point out the lyric switch in the outro of “Blindsided.”

“Now you’re singing out loud on the radio / But you’re the only heart that breaks,” she sang. “You would’ve searched the whole world over. Yeah, sure. OK.”

Shortly after the epic performance, fans took to Twitter to point out the obvious change in lyrics.

“Kelsea Ballerini is a savage for that new ending in ‘Blindsided’ omg,” one person wrote. “Kelsea Ballerini adding a new verse on SNL to ‘Blindsided,’” another chimed in by tweeting an applause GIF, while a separate social media user added, “The way my jaw dropped when she sang this new ending to ‘Blindsided.’”

Shutterstock

The Tennessee native’s recent song shakeup comes after she and Morgan, 37, opened up about their individual perspectives on their split through music. The former couple were married from 2017 to 2022.

In his song “Over for You,” which was released in September 2022, Morgan seemingly gave his view on what went down with his ex-wife.

“How long have you been waiting / To take our pictures down?” he sang in one verse. “How long have you been breaking? Why am I just finding out?”

One month prior, the couple announced they had split, with Kelsea penning a lengthy note via her Instagram Stories.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” the “Peter Pan” artist wrote in August 2022. “This is now public record, so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

By November of that year, the duo finalized their divorce. By January 2023, Kelsea moved on with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.

As for the reason behind their breakup, a source told Us Weekly that it came down to Morgan’s desire to start a family, which Kelsea ultimately wasn’t ready for.

“Morgan [had] been ready for a long time,” the insider told the outlet. “They had been having issues, relating to each other and trouble being kind to each other, but the disagreement over kids was the nail in the coffin.”