Kelly Clarkson legally filed to change her famous name from Kelly Brianne Clarkson to Kelly Brianne, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The filing comes amid the American Idol alum’s complicated divorce battle with ex Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly, 39, wrote in court documents filed on February 14 and obtained by In Touch that the reason for the name change was “a desire to change my name. My new name more fully reflects who I am.” The filing comes just months after the “Breakaway” singer asked the judge to restore her last name legally.

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon, 43, in June 2020 citing “irreconcilable differences,” nearly seven years after marrying Brandon in October 2013. Kelly and Brandon have both been declared legally single since September 2021, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The judge in the duo’s divorce case ruled that the exes’ prenup was valid and would stay in place, allowing Kelly to keep everything she earned during their marriage.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Despite the judge’s ruling, Brandon continued to live at Kelly’s Montana ranch, and The Kelly Clarkson Show host ended up giving Brandon a portion of the ranch instead of having him evicted as she initially planned. The Voice coach was also ordered to pay $150,000 per month to Brandon for spousal support and an additional $45,601 per month for their children.

Although the relationship between Kelly and Brandon over the years remained largely private, there was notable trouble that resurfaced just months before Kelly filed for divorce. An insider told Life & Style that Kelly “hated having to self-isolate” with Brandon amid the Covid-19 pandemic and that the two “haven’t been getting along for a while and clash on so many levels.” The source continued, “They’ve grown apart over the years and being in lockdown together heightened their problems.”

Kelly and Brandon share two children together — daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5. The former couple share joint physical and legal custody of the children. “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re on board,” she shared on her talk show in February 2021.