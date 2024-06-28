A longtime family friend of Keith Morrison‘s says the local news reporter-turned-Dateline NBC true crime TV legend is most certainly pressing for justice behind the scenes of the relentless multi-agency criminal investigation into stepson Matthew Perry‘s Ketamine-related death last fall, In Touch has exclusively learned.

“Keith has the contacts, the soft skills and decades of experience in dealing with local and national law enforcement to make a real difference in the investigation into Matthew’s death,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Because Keith is involved, getting on the phone and calling people himself, the chances of there being real criminal consequences in this case have skyrocketed and Matthew’s whole family is leaning on Keith’s expertise as an investigator and, crucially, as somebody who can communicate with the authorities in a trusted, respectful manner.”

Keith, 76, married Matthew’s mother, Suzanne Perry, in 1981. The Friends alum was just 12 years old at the time and the stepfather-stepson duo became close over the years, which is why the Dateline correspondent has been a key player in the investigation.

“Keith isn’t doing this for the glory, though,” the insider continues. “He loved Matthew like a son and doesn’t want his death to have been in vain.”

Matthew died at age 54 at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023. His cause of death was later determined to be from the acute effects of ketamine, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

The Fools Rush In actor had a long history of battling addiction. He was open about his struggles over the years, but he was reportedly clean for 19 months at the time of his death.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

“When he was alive, Matthew wanted his tough addiction battles to serve as a warning to young people against abusing drugs, and the intensity of this investigation allows that mission to continue,” the source reveals about Keith’s motivation for leading the investigation into his stepson’s death. “This isn’t about getting ‘revenge’ on the people who got Matthew his drugs, it’s about sending a loud, clear message to the entire world of the real dangers not just in using hard drugs but in providing them to an addict.”

As In Touch previously reported, the Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death. “They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” a second source exclusively told In Touch on June 19.

In Touch exclusively confirmed on Monday, June 25 that the criminal investigation into Matthew’s death has led cops to fellow celebrity Brooke Mueller. The actress and Charlie Sheen‘s ex-wife — who befriended Matthew in rehab — has been questioned “multiple” times by authorities in connection to the case, In Touch previously reported.

“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that,” the second insider added. “She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation.”

“As sad a situation as this is, the extended Perry family is very lucky to have somebody with Keith’s knowledge base on their side,” the first insider tells In Touch. “In addition to being a kind, calm and honorable man, he knows more about criminal justice than almost anybody in his field, and he has a very plainspoken way of explaining these processes to the rest of the Perry family as they search for answers.”