Kehlani’s ex-boyfriend Javaughn Young-White demanded full custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Adeya, over fears the singer is involved in a cult, In Touch can report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Javaughn, who split with Kehlani in 2020, is asking for the current custody arrangement to be modified and for child support.

He said their daughter currently stays with him when Kehlani is out of town. When the singer is in town, they split custody. Javaughn said Kehlani is “scheduled to go on tour in August” and he “has issues he wants addressed before she leaves.”

He said, “I come to this Court due to the fact, that as a father, everyone else has bigger say-so when it comes to upbringing of our daughter than I do. Adeya was born through a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult that she belongs in.”

He said due to Adeya being born in a home and not in a hospital, his name is not on the birth certificate.

Javaughn said he has tried to get his name added to the birth certificate for five years with no luck. In his filing, he accuses the singer of refusing to give him their daughter’s social security number.

He said, “Based on [Kehlani’s] actions and behavior, I am not even sure if Adeya even has a social security number.”

Javaughn said he was more concerned about the singer’s alleged involvement in the cult “for the past few years.” He said it “appears this cult controls her actions and her behavior, including when it comes to the upbringing of our daughter.” He claimed the leader of the alleged cult told the singer her ex was going to kill their daughter.

He said this led to Kehlani allegedly refusing to let him see their kid for months.

“Additionally, several details which I recently discovered of what our daughter has to endure when her mother, who is a famous singer, is out on tour is quite alarming to me, forcing me to file this petition,” he said.

He said the leader of the cult had been accused of sexual assault in the past. Further, he said the leader performs “religious ceremonies” on his daughter in a room when nobody else is present.

“When I discovered this on her birthday in 2023, I was physically restrained and threatened by members of the ‘cult’ when I attempted to retrieve our daughter,” he claimed.

“I have been trying to express my fear, anger, and concern to [Kehlani] about our daughter’s living environment when she is on tour and when she is with her cult, who essentially live in her home. However. instead of addressing my feelings, she resorts to disparaging me online to her millions of social media followers,” the petition read.

“Without the Court’s intervention, Respondent will continue to alienate me from our daughter,” he said. Javaughn asked the court order that he is the legal father to the child and award him full custody. He also asked that his ex submit to a psychological exam. He ended, “I am not here to disparage [Kehlani]. However, the environment that she has created for herself is not the type of environment that a child should be living and therefore, I bring myself to the mercy and wisdom of the Court to save my daughter before it is too late.”

Kehlani has yet to respond.