Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Enjoy Motorcycle Race Outing

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant had a fun outing to the 2024 German motorcycle Grand Prix, where the pair got to fly the checkered flag together for the winner on Sunday, July 7.

The John Wick star, 59, has a longtime love of motorcycles, and Alexandra, 51, looked thrilled to be at the MotoGP alongside him at the Sachsenring Circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany.

Keanu and Alexandra became close friends and business partners in 2011. Things later turned romantic when the couple unveiled their relationship in 2019. Photos from their outing at the German MotoGP show the pair are still going strong.