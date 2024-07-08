Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Enjoy Motorcycle Race Outing

Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Enjoy Loved-Up Outing to Germany Motorcycle Race
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant had a fun outing to the 2024 German motorcycle Grand Prix, where the pair got to fly the checkered flag together for the winner on Sunday, July 7.
Deal of the DayOnly $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal
The John Wick star, 59, has a longtime love of motorcycles, and Alexandra, 51, looked thrilled to be at the MotoGP alongside him at the Sachsenring Circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany.
Keanu and Alexandra became close friends and business partners in 2011. Things later turned romantic when the couple unveiled their relationship in 2019. Photos from their outing at the German MotoGP show the pair are still going strong.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5