Nick Carter’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones said she believes something awful happened between Melissa Schuman and the Backstreet Boys member after she accused him of rape.

“Nick Carter was my boyfriend when I was in the Pussycat Dolls, and I saw the very detailed allegation about Nick and the response,” Kaya, 39, said about Nick, 44, in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter. “It bothered me. Because it was discrediting this girl. So I wanted to hear what Melissa had to say.”

After Melissa, 39, came forward with her allegations in a 2017 blog post that Nick had raped her in 2003, Kaya reached out to the former Dream member to hear her side of the story.

Melissa said in the docuseries that Kaya was “so kind” to her, adding, “I think we must’ve spoken for hours. I needed someone to tell me that my life wasn’t over.”

“I saw a young woman trying to speak and someone who thought he had more power and authority try to shut her up,” Kaya recalled of her conversation with Melissa, adding that she posted a cryptic tweet about Nick’s allegations in an attempt to tell him to not “push it.”

Kaya stated that Nick “knows” what she knows about his past, and said he is aware of why she broke up with him. However, she did not divulge more details about what she was referring to.

“And so do I believe that something horrific happened to that girl?” Kaya continued. “Yes I do.”

Melissa also recalled her decision to come forward with her allegations in the docuseries, explaining that she penned the blog post but wasn’t sure if she would post it. However, she said she was “triggered” one night and her husband, Brandon Henschel, encouraged her to publish the claims.

“My husband looks at me and he goes, ‘Melissa, you cannot continue to live this way,’” she shared. “I told him … I said, ‘I can’t publish it.’ And he said, ‘Do you need me to?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’”

After Melissa came forward with her allegations in the blog post, prosecutors in Los Angeles decided not to pursue sexual assault charges against the “Everybody” singer in September 2018. They explained they wouldn’t move forward with the allegations because the statute of limitations had expired in 2013.

Investigation Discovery

Meanwhile, Nick has vehemently denied Melissa’s claims made against him.

Ahead of Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter’s premiere on Monday, May 27, Nick’s attorney, Dale Hayes, Jr., once again denied Melissa’s claims. “These are exactly the same outrageous claims that led us to sue this gang of conspirators,” he said in a statement to In Touch. “Those cases are working their way through the legal system now, and, based on both the initial court rulings and the overwhelming evidence, we have every belief that we will prevail and hold them accountable for spreading these falsehoods.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.