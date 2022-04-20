Singer-songwriter and American Idol judge Katy Perry has wowed fans with her musical style and colorful public image since the early 2000s. From zany outfits to upbeat pop songs, the “California Gurls” artist knows how to shake things up, such as wearing that iconic cupcake bra for her single’s 2010 music video. And Katy has brought her best bikini tops to the stage as well.

However, the mom of one also dons some of her sexiest swimsuits for a beach day with her family. After getting engaged to fiancé Orlando Bloom in 2016, the couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Bloom, in August 2020.

While they tend to keep their child out of the public eye, Katy and Orlando have been spotted taking their baby for an occasional outing by the sea. In March 2021, the trio went on a Hawaiian vacation with their little girl, who was dressed in an adorable pink sun hat, matching shorts and a long-sleeved floral top. Her mommy looked stunning in a royal purple one-piece as she carried her across the sand.

Despite the “Firework” artist’s outward confidence, she has addressed struggles with body image in the past.

“I started praying for [breasts] when I was, like, 11,” she said in a June 2011 interview with Rolling Stone. “And God answered that prayer above and beyond, by, like, 100 times, until I was like, ‘Please, stop, God. I can’t see my feet anymore. Please stop!’”

She then recalled a crude comment she received in her childhood and explained how it affected her.

“Someone in sixth grade called me ‘Over-the-shoulder boulder holder,’” Katy added. “I didn’t know I could use them. So, what I did was, I started taping them down … probably until I was about 19.”

Although the California native encountered that negativity, she nevertheless persevered. Five years later, Katy described her opinion on self-perception.

“I think owning the terms is on an individual basis,” she told Mashable in May 2016 regarding body image labels. “It’s about what you want to call yourself. We don’t see ourselves in the same way. I know for me, I’m curvy, I’m not sample size, but I represent a lot of people out there. I want to be relatable.”

As the natural curvy beauty that she is, the “When I’m Gone” pop star continues to exude self-confidence wherever she goes.

