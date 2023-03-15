Speaking her piece. Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney slammed her costar Raquel Leviss for her and Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

“I gave you every opportunity,” the Bravo personality, 36, said during an appearance on Lala Kent’s “Give Them Lala” podcast on Wednesday, March 14. “I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was. The fact that you didn’t really step or appreciate that or recognize that, and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot.”

While addressing Raquel, 28, from the podcast, Katie noted that she can “confidently say, ‘f—k you,’” to her while opening up about the dramatic situation, which fans have dubbed “Scandoval.”

“You deserve … what’s coming to you right now,” Katie concluded, before accusing Sandoval, 39, of “never” respecting her. “I never stood a chance with him. He was always gonna find fault with me,” she added.

On March 3, In Touch confirmed that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner had split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. The two dated for nine years until rumors circulated earlier that day that Tom had an affair with the former pageant queen during his and Ariana’s relationship.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” the insider close to Ariana said.

Later that week, both Tom and Raquel publicly apologized to Ariana, 37, via their respective Instagram accounts through separate statements.

For Katie’s part, she and Raquel have had an icy relationship ever since the California native made out with Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, in August 2022. The former spouses announced their split just five months prior and finalized their divorce in October 2022.

While attending the VPR season 10 premiere at SUR on February 7, Raquel exclusively opened up to Life & Style about her kiss with the TomTom co-owner, noting that she had “no regrets” about it.

“As a single person, I feel like I’m putting myself first for the very first time in my life, and I thought that Schwartz was very [and] has always been super sweet,” Raquel explained, adding that Bravo fans were giving her a “hard time” over the makeout session because they “probably have a soft spot for Katie, which is completely understandable.”

Prior to her and Schwartz’s hookup, Raquel dated James Kennedy from 2016 to late 2021. The two were engaged from May 2021 until they announced their split in December of that year.

Despite Kate’s recent comments about showing kindness to the former Miss Sonoma County, Raquel told Us Weekly at the season 10 premiere that she and the reality star were “not in the best place.”

“I’m sure if you ask her, you could get her take on it, but I ran into her on Sunday, and I figured I would be like the bigger person and at least break the ice and go over there and say ‘hi.’ And it was like a ‘death glare’ straight through my soul,” Raquel said. “So, I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I just need to like back off and give you some space.’ Clearly, I really hurt her, and that wasn’t my intention at all.”