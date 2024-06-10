Katie Holmes shared rare insight into her personal life by revealing how her daughter, Suri Cruise, has influenced her style.

While speaking to the U.K. newspaper The Times on June 8, Katie, 45, was asked if being a mother has changed her style. “I feel like, in some ways, yes,” she told the outlet.

“When my child was really small, I was drawn to wearing a lot of dresses,” she continued. “You do go through these different phases of motherhood and they inform what you feel comfortable in and what you don’t. So over the years my style has changed here and there.”

Katie added that her current style is “practical and comfortable,” and her wardrobe consists of “ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans and a T-shirt.”

After noting that Suri, 18, “has her own sense of style and her own expressions,” the Dawson’s Creek alum revealed that her daughter has been known to take items from her closet. “Sometimes the basics definitely disappear,” Katie said. “But that’s fine.”

Katie has worked hard to give her only child a private life, and rarely makes comments about Suri during interviews. She previously opened up about her decision to keep Suri out of the spotlight in April 2023, telling Glamour that it was “really important” to her that she “protect” the teen because she was “so visible at a young age.”

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent,” she added at the time. “She’s an incredible person.”

The Batman Begins actress welcomed Suri in 2006 with then-fiancé Tom Cruise. The pair tied the knot later that year, though split in 2012.

While not much is known about Suri and Tom’s relationship, she hinted that they’re not close when she used Katie’s middle name in place of “Cruise” for her school’s production of Head Over Heels. It was revealed she was credited as “Suri Noelle” on the casting sheet, which circulated online in May.

Gotham/GC Images

Suri continued to share a glimpse into her life when she revealed where she’s going to college in a TikTok video posted by a classmate on May 20. The clip – which documented LaGuardia High School’s commitment day – featured Suri proudly wearing a red and white sweatshirt that read “Carnegie Mellon.”

The university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is known for their drama program. However, it’s unclear what Suri plans to study at the college and if she hopes to follow in her parents’ footsteps by pursuing an acting career.