Katie Holmes made a rare comment about her daughter, Suri Cruise, as the teen prepares to move away for college at Carnegie Mellon University.

“I’m proud of my daughter,” Katie, 45, told Town & Country about Suri, 18, in an interview published on Tuesday, August 13. “Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum then reflected on her own time as a student at Columbia University. “I remember being this age, this time of beginnings,” she said. “It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

Suri – whom Katie shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise – revealed her college plans while participating in a TikTok video with her classmates at New York City’s LaGuardia High School in May. During their school’s “decision day,” she proudly wore a Carnegie Mellon sweatshirt to declare she committed to the university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While it’s not currently known what Suri plans to study in college, she has been known to participate in her school plays during her high school experience. In May, she starred in a production of Head Over Heels, which is a Broadway show that features music from the 1980’s girl group The Go-Go’s.

The production made headlines after a photo of the casting sheet circulated online, revealing that Suri had used her mother’s middle name in place of “Cruise.”

Suri’s private life has kept out of the spotlight, though it’s been speculated that Tom, 62, was absent from her life after he and Katie divorced in 2012. An insider exclusively told In Touch that “Tom has chosen not to see Suri” for the “last 11 years.”

The source further explained that the last time the Top Gun actor saw his youngest daughter was in September 2013, and there appears to be no legal reason he didn’t keep in touch with her. “It was entirely Tom’s decision not to see Suri,” the insider dished.

Despite not having a close relationship with her father, Suri seems to have a tight bond with Katie. In June, the Alone Together actress revealed that she has taken fashion inspiration from her only daughter while speaking to the U.K. newspaper The Times.

Gotham/GC Images

“When my child was really small, I was drawn to wearing a lot of dresses,” she explained. “You do go through these different phases of motherhood and they inform what you feel comfortable in and what you don’t. So over the years my style has changed here and there.”

After adding that her current style is “practical and comfortable,” the Logan Lucky actress said that her most recent wardrobe has staples including “ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans and a T-shirt.”

Meanwhile, she said Suri “has her own sense of style and her own expressions.” Despite their different clothing preferences, Katie said that Suri has taken items out of her closet. “Sometimes the basics definitely disappear. But that’s fine,” the Ohio native said.