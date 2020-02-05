If You’ve Got It, ‘Flaunt’ It! Katie Holmes Drops Jaws With Smoldering New Lingerie-Clad Photo Shoot

Bombshell alert! Katie Holmes turns up the heat while appearing in Flaunt magazine’s highly anticipated new “The Home Issue.” The actress drops jaws with her lingerie-clad photos in the spread, showing her rocking a plethora of sultry and skin-baring looks. For the cover, Katie showcases her enviable figure in a semi-sheer black romper designed by Olivier Theyskens, while accessorizing with stunning Roberto Coin jewelry.

“Thank you @flauntmagazine for having me on your cover,” she captioned her announcement on Wednesday, February 5. “Photographed by @williamlords Styled by @mrmontyjackson wearing @oliviertheyskens and @roberto_coin Written by @muihai Hair by @djquintero Makeup by @genevieveherr Manicurist @enamelle #theboy2 comes out FEBRUARY 21!!!!!!”

During her interview with the magazine, the mother of one, 41, opens up about a myriad of topics, including her upcoming horror flick, Brahms: The Boy II. When asked if she got scared while filming, Katie admits that she “sometimes” did! “We had this doll. I mean, I love dolls, but some people are just naturally afraid of dolls and yeah, it’s a little creepy,” she reveals. “It can be an overall weird experience if you don’t kind of go into it knowing exactly what you’re doing.”

And that’s not the only project on Katie’s horizon! She’ll be starring in the new movie The Secret: Dare to Dream, which is an adaptation of the self-help book about the power of positive thinking. The New York native also just found out that she got the funding required to direct her second film and she’s “very excited” about this new venture.

“Every time I started to feel like it’s never going to happen, I would go and either go see a bunch of theater or dance shows or movies, because I felt like I wasn’t feeling myself creatively,” she explains about the process it took to get there. “Then, when I started really doing that, things started opening up, and then that happened. The more you put things into your mind that are nourishing, fulfilling, and inspiring, that’s what you’re going to be able to give out.”

Back in August 2019, it was revealed that Katie split from her longtime boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, after six years together. Ever since they called it quits, the star has been focusing on raising her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, and expanding her career. It looks like she is ready to take the world by storm in 2020!

Scroll through the photos below to see her sultry new photo shoot with Flaunt magazine.