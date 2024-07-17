Kathy Griffin and her estranged husband, Randy Bick, are moving closer to officially settling their bitter divorce, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Kathy, 63, agreed to pay Randy a lump sum of $75,000. In addition, the entertainer provided her ex with a list and photographs of property belonging to him that she was able to locate within her home. She will return all of the time within 10 days of the order.

Further, Randy will be allowed to visit Kathy’s home with a third party to gather any remaining inventory.

Randy noted that his counsel will be drafting a global settlement that covers all remaining issues in the case. The “judgment shall include mutual general releases of all and unknown claims,” the filing read.

The payment comes after Randy told the court Kathy had refused to let him come back to the home they shared during the marriage.

He said the comedian refused to let him retrieve his personal belongings from her L.A. mansion. Randy said he asked Kathy for permission to “inventory and collect” his property with a third party present.

In court documents, Randy said he left the home in late December after Kathy asked for “time apart.”

He said they participated in couple’s therapy after he left.

Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

“I packed a small duffle bag with some clothes and toiletries and left for the weekend. When I told [Griffin] that I would be returning home, she refused to allow me to return and threatened, without any basis whatsoever, to ‘call the cops’ if I were to return to the residence,” Randy told the judge.

Kathy filed for divorce on December 26. She asked that neither party be awarded spousal support. He opposed the request.

Randy said he tried to work out a date to come get his stuff but said Kathy had his stuff packed and boxed without his consent.

He added, “I have always treated Petitioner with love and respect and have never given her a reason to feel unsafe with me in the home. Despite the fact that she has filed for divorce, there is no reason that I should not receive the courtesy and respect that I deserve as both a long-term employee and, more importantly, her husband and partner.”

Randy said the split turned his life upside down.

Rick Kern / Getty

He previously told the court, “Upon termination of our relationship, I not only found myself homeless, but also suddenly unemployed and without any source of income to financially support myself through this inherently expensive transition. I have not yet been successful in securing new employment but have been actively interviewing and pursuing a new position.”

Randy demanded Kathy be ordered to cover the expenses he racked up while renting Airbnb and hotel rooms. Kathy’s decision to end the marriage came days before their fourth wedding anniversary. The duo first started dating in 2011.

Kathy was previously married to Matt Moline.