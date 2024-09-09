Princess Kate Middleton’s preventative chemotherapy is finished and she is planning to share an update on her cancer battle, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

After she stepped out of the spotlight for several months following a planned abdominal surgery in January, Kate, 42, announced her cancer diagnosis two months later in March.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she explained in a video at the time. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Once Kate was officially diagnosed with cancer, she explained that her “medical team therefore advised that [she] should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.”

After In Touch exclusively revealed Kate had finished treatment, she said she was “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months.” She then added she was ”doing what I can to stay cancer free,” per Press Association.

Kate has been leading a mostly private life since announcing her health battle, though she made a rare appearance while attending a service at Crathie Kirk with husband Prince William and their eldest son, Prince George, on August 25. She appeared to be in good spirits during the outing while wearing a light brown outfit that she completed with a feather hat, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

The update comes after In Touch exclusively reported that Kate appeared healthy while attending the Gone Wild Festival near the family’s home in Norfolk, England, in late August. Kate and William, 42, enjoyed quality time with their kids George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, at the festival, and a source exclusively revealed that Kate “grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around and played stuck in the mud with her kids.” The onlooker added that they enjoyed a “wholesome family day like any other normal family.”

The source then explained that the mother of three has managed to go under the radar during several public outings in recent months. “Kate has been out and about increasingly more often, which is a hugely encouraging sign that she’s continuing to heal and slowly but surely getting back toward her normal schedule,” the insider noted. “The locals give her space, they’re very respectful and don’t pry or gossip, which is comforting for Kate and the whole family.”

The Princess of Wales has been trying to live as normal a life as possible during her cancer battle. “Not just because it lifts her own confidence, but it also reassures the kids that they’re going to be OK,” the source continued.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Before Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis, King Charles III announced his own prostate cancer battle in February.

In light of Charles’ health battle, another source exclusively revealed to In Touch that his funeral plans were already underway as “death” was “a real possibility.”

“The business of planning his funeral has already begun,” the insider said on August 21. “Unpleasant as it seems.”