Princess Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, revealed he has fond memories of his time with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have spent time with her,” James, 37, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, September 24. “I think spending time at school and learning about this incredible monarch and then finding yourself in the same room with her doing a puzzle is a pinch yourself moment.”

James went on to praise the “the dedication” that Elizabeth “put towards her role” as queen throughout the years. “To have been able to share moments of time with her, I’ll forever be very grateful for that,” he said.

He got to know the queen – who died at the age of 96 in September 2022 – when Kate, 42, married Prince William in 2011.

In his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James recalled a moment with Elizabeth that took place while running late to Kate’s birthday after flying back from France with sister Pippa Middleton.

“I bounded downstairs two at a time and into the room where everyone was assembled for tea, almost running smack into Her Majesty,” he wrote in the book, which was published on September 24. “She and Prince Philip had got up to leave just as I blundered in with [my sister] Pippa behind me.”

Despite practicing a proper greeting for Elizabeth and Philip, James explained he was so frazzled that he forgot his initial plan. “In my blind panic I blurted: ‘I’m so sorry we’re late, Your Royal Majesty,’” he recalled. “I heard a snort of laughter from William and looked past the Queen to see him sniggering.”

James said that he “blushed fiercely” during the encounter, though Elizabeth was in good spirits as she greeted him. “I’d met her several times, notably at my sister’s wedding, and she was always welcoming,” he continued.

The father of one also shared that Elizabeth was a fan of dogs, including his late pup Ella, whom inspired the book. One excerpt in the book breaks down James’ experience of staying at Sandringham with members of the royal family, noting that the queen allowed Ella to stay in his room with him.

Not only did Ella make a good impression on Elizabeth, but James shared that his pet once escaped to the kitchens and quickly befriended one of the chefs.

“She said to me, ‘I hear Ella had a nice little wander round earlier,’ and I apologized profusely, expecting a gentle telling-off,” James shared in the book. “Instead, with the understanding that comes from long association with dogs, she gave me a conspiratorial smile and said, ‘Well, dogs will be dogs.’”

Another revelation shared in the book was that James was offered a $1 million role in a movie after he did a reading at Kate and William’s wedding. “They even ventured that members of my wider family might like to take part,” he added in the book.

Meanwhile, James told The Times of London that doing the Bible reading at the wedding marked a major moment for him after he was diagnosed with dyslexia as a child.

“I’d never seen a royal wedding. There hadn’t been one in my lifetime. Not a big one anyway,” he told the outlet on September 22. “I wasn’t aware of the scale or the global interest. I just felt privileged that my sister was asking me to do it, and it meant something to her. I wanted to make sure I did it.”