Princess Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, claimed that he received a $1 million movie role offer after he did a reading at her wedding to Prince William.

While speaking to The Times of London, James, 37, recalled doing the Bible reading at his sister’s 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey, which was watched by hundreds of millions of viewers around the world. James explained that the moment was particularly special after he was diagnosed with dyslexia during his childhood.

After he did the reading at Kate, 42, and William’s wedding, James told the outlet that an American production company offered him a starring role in his own film that would pay $1 million.

James also discussed the experience in his upcoming memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which will be released on Tuesday, September 24. “They even ventured that members of my wider family might like to take part,” he wrote about the offer in an excerpt from the book.

He also elaborated on his sister’s wedding to William, 42, during his Times of London interview.

“I’d never seen a royal wedding. There hadn’t been one in my lifetime. Not a big one anyway,” James told the outlet in the interview published on Sunday, September 22. “I wasn’t aware of the scale or the global interest. I just felt privileged that my sister was asking me to do it, and it meant something to her. I wanted to make sure I did it.”

Not only did James recall the royal wedding in the book, but he also discussed the deep bond he felt with his late dog Ella, whom he has credited for helping him through his darkest moments amid his depression struggles.

“An ambition [of mine] is to get dogs to be on a prescription from doctors because I think there is an undeniable amount of things that dogs can do for us,” he told People on Monday, September 23, while discussing the book. “[They] get us up in the morning and outside. It’s incredible what it can do for us if you don’t mentally want to do it, but you’re doing it for something else.”

He also shared that he and his family have become more open when it comes to discussing mental health. “We speak more openly now about our own mental health as a family. That is a great thing,” he told the outlet. “I hope that my son is able to learn about his own mental health way before I did so that he doesn’t have to go through some of the very painful moments that I went through.”

James Devaney/FilmMagic

James married his wife, Alizée Thevenet, in 2021, and they welcomed their son, Inigo, in 2023.

In addition to sharing Ella’s legacy in the new book, James is keeping her memory alive through his work for his company, James & Ella. The company is dedicated to producing ethical dog food, as well as advocating for the supportive role dogs can play in challenging times for their owners.