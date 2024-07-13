Kate Middleton to Make Public Appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Kate Middleton will make her second public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March.

Kate, 45, is set to attend Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, Kensington Palace confirmed. The Princess of Wales will attend the men’s singles final, marking her first public appearance since she attended Trooping the Colour on June 15. However, Kate won’t be in attendance on Saturday, July 13, to award trophies to the winners of the women’s division, something she’s done regularly in the past and the England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club was hopeful she would be able to return to do this year.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club chair Debbie Jeans told Telegraph Sport on July 4. “We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

Fans have been anxiously waiting to see if the princess would attend the tennis tournament. Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were present for day four of the event on July 4. The princess has been a mainstay at the sporting event for several years as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and awards trophies to the winners. However, due to her cancer diagnosis, Kate has significantly cut back on her public appearances.

The world became concerned about Kate after she wasn’t seen by the public for months following an appearance on December 23, 2023. On January 17, royal officials announced that the mom of three had undergone a planned abdominal surgery the day prior.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

“Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” the statement said. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The statement went on to add that Kensington Palace officials would “only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.” Kate’s absence from the public eye caused a flurry of rumors about the princess’ whereabouts ranging from plastic surgery to a secret pregnancy. When a video surfaced of Kate and husband Prince William visiting a local farmer’s market, many believed a Kate lookalike was in the video instead.

However, on March 22, Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer but didn’t specify the type.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” the princess began in her statement. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”