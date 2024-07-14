Your account
Kate Middleton Steps Out at Wimbledon Amid Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton Steps Out for Rare Public Appearance at Wimbledon Amid Cancer Treatment

News
Jul 14, 2024
Princess Kate Middleton was all smiles as she made a rare public appearance amid her ongoing treatment for cancer. The royal attended Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton.

Kate, 42, met with people associated with the tennis tournament and then watched the men’s final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. She received a standing ovation from the crowd when she took her seat in the Royal Box.

