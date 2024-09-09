Kate Middleton has shared a rare update on her cancer battle, revealing that she has completed her course of preventative chemotherapy treatments.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said in an emotional video on Monday, September 9.

The princess added that the last few months have been “tough” on her family, which includes husband Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she continued. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Kate added that her “focus” from this point on will be on “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she said. “Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Kate concluded, “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

The princess is continuing to work from home and has begun working with her team on the annual Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey. She is also working toward an appearance with the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall in November.

Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video statement on March 22. The announcement came after several weeks out of the public eye following her planned abdominal surgery in January.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she said.

The mom of three continued, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate explained that she stayed out of the spotlight as she and William, 42, determined how to tell George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, what was going on.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ​OK. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” she concluded.

Kate remained out of the public eye for several more weeks as she continued her treatment. She made her first public appearance of the year at Trooping the Colour on June 15, taking to Instagram with a rare update on her health the day before.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she told readers. “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate continued, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”