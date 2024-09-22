Kate Middleton Seen for 1st Time Since Completing Chemotherapy

Princess Kate Middleton made her first appearance since announcing she had completed the preventative chemotherapy she underwent for her battle with cancer.

Kate, 42, was spotted riding in a car on her way to church on Sunday, September 22, in the photos obtained by The Sun. Prince William was behind the wheel as the couple joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the Sunday morning service at Crathie Kirk. The princess wore her hair down around her shoulders with a brown feathered hat.

Kate gave a rare update about her cancer battle on September 9 and revealed she had completed her chemotherapy treatments.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate said in a video that highlighted some sweet moments with William, 43, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

She continued, “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Kate added that her main “focus” will be on continuing to “stay cancer free.”

Max Mumby / Getty Images

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she said. “Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

The princess concluded her statement by saying, “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

Kate’s begun adding a few things to her schedule now that she’s finished chemotherapy for now, including working on the annual Christmas Concert at Westminster Abbey alongside her team. She’s also planning an appearance with the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall in November.

After weeks of being absent from the public eye, palace officials announced that the princess had undergone a planned abdominal surgery on January 17. Two months later, Kate announced she had been diagnosed with cancer on March 22.