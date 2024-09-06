Princess Kate Middleton thrilled royal fans by returning to public work duties online, sharing a welcoming message to new U.K. Scouts chief Dwayne Fields amid her cancer battle.

“Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout,” Kate, 42, began in an X post she shared on Friday, September 6. The princess became the copresident of the organization in 2020, alongside the Duke of Kent.

She continued, “The Scouts is such an incredible organization, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country. ”

Kate signed off the message with her trademark “C” for her full name, Catherine, adding, “Looking forward to working with you! C.”

Courtesy of The Prince and Princess of Wales/X

The Princess of Wales also reposted a video of Dwayne, 41, discussing his new role and how the scouts helped offer him a life outside in nature while he was a young boy growing up in London. He takes over from adventurer and TV personality Bear Grylls.

Scouting is near and dear to Kate’s heart. She and her sister Pippa Middleton Matthews were Brownie scouts while growing up, and she has been active with the scouts in numerous events and appearances as a royal.

Kate has made scouting a family activity. She brought her children she shares with Prince William – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – to join in scouting activities during the Big Help Out in May 2023, as part of King Charles III‘s coronation celebrations.

Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The princess’ message of “looking forward to working” with the Welcome to Earth star was the first time she referenced returning to royal duties since revealing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Royal fans were thrilled with Kate’s post. “Congrats to Dwayne — and so nice to hear from our Catherine!” one person wrote in the comments, while another added, “It’s lovely to hear from the Princess of Wales. Sending love.” An X user cheered, “OMG congratulations! Can’t wait to see the both of you together for the youth. Yes!”

The future queen consort has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy after the presence of cancer was discovered following major abdominal surgery in January.

The princess thrilled royal watchers when she made her first public appearance of the 2024 at June’s Trooping the Colour. She looked stunning in a white upscaled Jenny Packham dress and matching fascinator while joining the working royal family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The day before the June 15 event, Kate gave an update on her cancer treatment. She wrote in an Instagram post, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She said she hoped “to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” while adding, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

The princess made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon Men’s Final on July 14 to watch the match and hand out trophies to winner Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Novak Djokovic. She made it a family affair by bringing along daughter Charlotte, 9, and sister Pippa, 41.

The lifelong tennis fan and player became the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016, taking over from the late Queen Elizabeth II.